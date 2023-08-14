Top AEW Star Facing Gringo Loco At A Wresting REVOLVER Event

Former three-time AEW World Champion “The Death Rider” Jon Moxley has not only been competing at a high level in All Elite Wrestling, but Moxley has also been competing at that same level in other pro wrestling promotions all around the world.

Moxley was originally scheduled to face Gringo Loco at a Wrestling REVOLVER Event sometime in August, but The Death Rider was pulled out of the event a week prior and was replaced by Konosuke Takeshita.

Moxley will now battle Gringo at Wrestling REVOLVER’s Revolver Redemption Event on Sunday, October 8th inside the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio in a Lucha Street Fight.

Tickets for the show airing on FITE TV is set to go on sale this Wednesday, August 16th at 8PM ET via RevolverTickets.com.

You can check out the post below: