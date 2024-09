Top AEW star MJF joins the cast of comedian Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2,” which is the highly-anticipated sequel of his classic “Happy Gilmore” movie from the 1990s.

Other top celebrities and top sports stars expected to appear in the movie include Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, NFL star Travis Kelce and music icon Bad Bunny.

Former AEW World Champion MJF has previously appeared in movies like “The Iron Claw” and has appeared in filming for “The Floaters” and “Stranglehold.”