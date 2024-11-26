Top AEW Star Officially Cleared To Return To In-Ring Action

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer and top AEW star Adam Copeland has been cleared to return to in-ring action. However, the Rated R Superstar is not expected to return to the promotion until after he completes his work on the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

Copeland has not been seen on AEW programming since their Double or Nothing event earlier this year. At the event, he suffered a fractured tibia after performing a high-risk spot involving a barbed wire steel cage.

The Rated R Superstar was forced to undergo surgery, which resulted in him forfeiting the TNT Championship. Back in September, Copeland indicated that while he could walk and move around the ring, he still felt a deficiency and needed more time to recover fully.