Top AEW Star Praises Randy Orton, Says “Everything He Does Is Perfect”

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with TheRinger.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Danielson gave praise to Randy Orton:

“I would get to wrestle Randy Orton [at house shows], who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy Orton is so good. You’re wrestling all these untelevised matches right in front of live events and … if you’re somebody who tries to continually get better, it’s a great place to hone the details … your explosiveness, of all the different things that you do. When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch