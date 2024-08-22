Top AEW Star Reportedly Considered For A World Title Run

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been serious talks about Darby Allin getting a run as AEW World Champion at some point, but there is no word yet on when it will happen.

Bryyan Danielson is the betting odds favorite to win the World Title at All In. If he does win at All In, his title reign is not expected to be long as he needs to undergo neck surgery and is at the end of his in-ring career. Allin has been discussed to win the title regardless of who wins the world title this Sunday at All In.

Allin is set to get a World Championship Match against the winner of Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson at All In on the September 25th Grand Slam episode of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.