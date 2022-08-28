Top AEW Star Returning to the Company Soon

Samoa Joe will be returning to All Elite Wrestling, giving the promotion yet another top star to look forward to.

The reigning ROH TV Champion has been away filming the adaptation of the video game “Twisted Metal” for the Peacock Network’s series. The showrunner, Michael Jonathan Smith, revealed in an image that was posted to Twitter that filming for the season is now officially complete.

The upcoming series Twisted Metal has been billed as a “high-octane action comedy,” and it will feature characters that are inspired by a variety of the games’ various and distinctive drivers.

Will Arnett will provide the voice for Sweet Tooth, who will also be voiced by Joe. The following is a character description provided by Deadline:

In addition to those mentioned above, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. will star in the series.

Joe last wrestled at the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV earlier this summer, defeating Jay Lethal.

