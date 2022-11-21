Top AEW Star Says Goodbye

A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post.

Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”

WWE superstar Zelina Vega responded with heart emojis. Fans will recall that Vega and Andrade appeared on screen together before Andrade left the company.

There has been much speculation about Andrade’s future in the company because he hasn’t been involved in storylines since his backstage brawl with Sammy Guevara, and he was nowhere to be found at Full Gear on Saturday night.

Tony Khan was asked about Miro and Andrade’s future during the post-Full Gear media scrum, and he said the following: “You’ve seen people take some sabbaticals, absences, breaks from AEW for various reasons and come back and get very involved. And I think that’s still, for both of those guys, something that you could see.”

Khan expressed hope that both men would appear on television soon. He made no mention of rumors about Andrade’s suspension, nor did he explain why he’s been off the air for weeks.

Unless Andrade is just trolling fans, it appears that his time in AEW is coming to an end.