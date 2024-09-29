Top AEW Star Set To Compete At CMLL Viernes Espectacular On October 11

CMLL held their Noche de Campeones event on Friday, September 27th, and during the show, a video vignette was shown announcing that former AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm would face La Catalina in a singles match at their Viernes Espectacular event on Friday, October 11th.

This is not the only event Storm will be competing in outside of AEW over the course of the next few weeks as she will also be at STARDOM’s October 5th event.