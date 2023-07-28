Top AEW Star Set To Miss All In At Wembley Stadium Next Month

AEW All In will take place on August 27th at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom. With over 75,000 ticket sales for the show, it will be a historic moment for the company and those working on the card.

However, one name will be missing from the lineup, Jamie Hayter, who was injured prior to her most recent match in May.

The then-AEW Women’s World Champion faced Toni Storm at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Storm emerging victorious.

Hayter isn’t expected to be back in time for All In, according to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “We don’t have much on Jamie Hayter, but there has been at least talk she won’t make it back for Wembley, which obviously would be the goal if possible.”

It’s unclear what kind of injury she has.