Top AEW Star Set To Miss This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite

AEW has loaded up another episode of Dynamite as the company continues to push forward with its new storylines following the Revolution pay-per-view event a few weeks ago.

In an Iron Man Match at Revolution, MJF defended his World Title against Bryan Danielson. Last week on Dynamite, MJF was interrupted by Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin, who all wanted shot at the World Title.

One top star will be missing from the show, and that is MJF. According to PWInsider Elite, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion is not currently scheduled to appear live on the show. Although it is unknown why he will not appear on the episode, he has been spotted in Los Angeles this week.

The current card for this week’s Dynamite is as follows:

* The Gunns (Colten Gunn & Austin Gunn) vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) for the AEW Tag Team Championship

* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway

* The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting