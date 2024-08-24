Top AEW Star Still Not Cleared To Return To In-Ring Action

Fightful Select reports that “Switchblade” Jay White is still not cleared to return to in-ring action despite being present at the company’s recent TV tapings, where he was evaluated by the doctors for a possible comeback.

There was significant optimism about White’s imminent return to action as he was even considered for a spot at this weekend’s All In PPV.

There is no word yet on if White has traveled to London for the event, but there were discussions for him to be a part of the Casino Gauntlet Match. Based on his status at last week’s tapings he has not received the green light yet, although there was progress in his recovery from injury.