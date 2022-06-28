Top AEW Star Suffers Separated Shoulder at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The list of injuries in AEW keeps becoming longer.

A separated shoulder, likely sustained Sunday night at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, was revealed by Dax Harwood on Twitter. During the post-show media scrum, Harwood could be seen icing his shoulder.

Harwood tweeted, “Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine.”

Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/RsvZ8QF6Zc — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 28, 2022

Harwood and Cash Wheeler won the IWGP Tag Team Titles during Sunday night’s pay-per-view. They discussed their desire to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Titles and Japanese wrestling. It is unknown how long FTR will be sidelined by this injury, but based on Harwood’s tweet, it doesn’t seem like he will be out for very long.

