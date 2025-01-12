Top AEW Star Taking Some Time Off

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Darby Allin will take some time off from pro wrestling. He has started training for his Mt. Everest climb and isn’t expected to return for a few months. The report also states that when Allin returns in the spring, he is expected to receive a massive push.

Allin last competed for AEW on the December 22nd episode of Dynamite, when he faced Ricochet in a time-limit draw.

Allin was written out of the storylines when the Death Riders kicked him down a flight of stairs.