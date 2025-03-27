Top AEW Star Teases His Wife Returning To In-Ring Action For The Company

Top AEW star Adam Copeland (Cope) spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider on several topics, including whether his wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, could be returning to the ring for the company.

Cope said, “You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy. I thought she would be really cool to implement her into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster? Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing.”