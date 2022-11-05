Top AEW Star Teases Possible Heel Turn

Samoa Joe and Wardlow won again this week in the main event of AEW Rampage, but it appears that they will not be a team for long.

Powerhouse Hobbs took the stage after the match and Warlow pushed Samoa Joe to the side as he prepared to face Hobbs. The camera picked up on Joe’s displeasure at being pushed to the sidelines, which the announcers acknowledged.

Wardlow appears to be preparing to defend the TNT Championship against Hobbs and possibly Joe in a three-way match at Full Gear. The TNT Title match for the pay-per-view has yet to be announced.

If you missed it, watch the segment between Wardlow, Joe, and Hobbs at the end of this week's Rampage below.

#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs making his intentions clear, as he eyes the gold belonging to TNT Champion @RealWardlow! What a night of action it's been on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/TmjLeCNQiD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Here is the updated card for Full Gear:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Championship – Four-Way Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final