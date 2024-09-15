Top AEW Star To Challenge Mayu Iwatani For IWGP Women’s Title At STARDOM Event

STARDOM announced that former AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will challenge current IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani for her championship at their October 5th event in Nagoya, Japan.

The announcement was made via a video promo that aired during the promotion’s Namba Grand Fight event this past Saturday night in Osaka, Japan, when the challenge was made by Storm to Iwatani.