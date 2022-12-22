Top AEW Star Turns Down Storyline, Two AEW Stars Pass on WWE Opportunity

Miro’s status in AEW has been much discussed, as he hasn’t been seen much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, recently made fans speculate about his return to WWE.

Miro hasn’t wrestled since he and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

Miro, as PWMania.com previously reported, is ready to wrestle again and return to television. Despite the fact that AEW presented plans, he did not like what was pitched and turned them down, so AEW has kept him off television until they can agree on creative.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that they had an idea for him to do a match at Full Gear, but he turned it down.

Meltzer said, “In September, Tony Khan came to Miro, and he had this idea which would build to a match on the November pay-per-view (Full Gear), and he (Miro) didn’t want to do it.”

Meltzer stated that some former WWE employees are hesitant to work in AEW, making it difficult to book them if they don’t want to lose feuds.

“But anyway, they went through, and now November’s over, and now we’re in the new cycle, and they were going to bring him back and try to come up with ideas for him. And they very well may, and then his wife comes in and says, ‘Rusev Day’s gonna come back (to WWE), everybody goes back to WWE.’

Meltzer continued, “It’s like, if I’m Tony Khan at this point, given everything that’s happened, and the wife of one of the wrestlers goes and says, essentially everyone goes back to WWE, it’s kinda like, ‘Why waste my time pushing this guy, I’ve got 100 guys on the roster who want to be here, and now you’ve got these guys who wanna be in WWE.”

Meltzer mentioned how Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland had opportunities to return to WWE but passed them up.

He added, “A lot of the guys wanted to leave. It’s like, the guys who sign there, if they’re guys who really want to be there (in WWE), and just got fired and everything but can’t wait to get hired back. I don’t know that those guys have been that beneficial.”

