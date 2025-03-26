Top AEW Star’s Contract Reportedly Set To Expire This Summer

Mariah May’s contract status is drawing increasing attention within AEW, as speculation mounts that the rising star may be in a contract year.

According to Fightful Select, multiple sources within the company—including staff, wrestlers, and management—believe May’s current deal is set to expire this summer. While details about possible option years or extensions are unclear, one source expressed surprise if those weren’t already baked into the contract, especially considering the significant push May has received in recent months.

Despite the uncertainty, AEW is said to be eager to retain May, viewing her as a valuable asset with major long-term potential. Her growing fanbase, in-ring progress, and standout performance in her recent AEW Women’s World Title match against Toni Storm at Revolution have only fueled that belief.

With contract talk spreading backstage, May’s status has quietly become one of the most talked-about situations in AEW. Whether she chooses to re-sign or test the waters elsewhere, it’s clear that Mariah May’s stock is on the rise, and AEW is positioning itself to keep her in the fold.