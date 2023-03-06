Top AEW Stars Rumored For WWE Return Believed To Be Under Long Term Deals

Before going on break, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wilder) had a remarkable run in 2022, winning gold in AEW, ROH, AAA, and NJPW.

Their current AEW contracts are scheduled to expire at the end of April, according to a prior statement by Harwood, making them free agents. He mentioned that they had debated whether to remain with AEW or move on, including working independent shows for a while and not being signed to any particular promotion.

When Harwood posted a picture of a piece of paper with what appeared to be the WWE logo on it last month, it got people talking. Later, in a post on Twitter, he had the majority of the piece of paper cropped out.

At the Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday night, AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club defeated The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen to retain their titles. FTR returned to AEW following the match by laying out the champions, indicating their next feud.

It is believed that FTR is bound by long-term contracts with AEW and that their disappearance from AEW television and teasing departure elsewhere were merely part of the storyline, according to PWInsider.com.