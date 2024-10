According to PWInsider.com, Chris Jericho and Swerve Strickland is set to miss this coming Thursday’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XII television tapings.

Jericho is booked for a Fozzy concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York, while Strickland will be in attendance at the New York Comic-Con and will open for Fozzy later that night.

This coming Thursday’s double television taping is set to take place at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California.