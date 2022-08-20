Top Dolla Addresses Swerve Strickland Not Being Part of Hit Row’s WWE Return

WWE star Top Dolla recently spoke with the Jobbing Out podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, commented on if it was a “bit of a bummer” that Swerve Strickland wasn’t with Hit Row for the group’s return to WWE. He said the following regarding Swerve going off on his own in AEW after the group was released from WWE:

“Nah, to be honest with you. You have to remember; me, [Ashante], and [B-Fab] have been doing this for over two years. Swerve was added to the crew two weeks before we debuted. When we got released, he told us he wanted to do his own thing, we didn’t tell him he couldn’t be in Hit Row or the HitMakerz, he said he wanted to do his own thing. So, he’s doing his own thing.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)