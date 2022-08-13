Top Dolla Reacts to Fans Suggestions for New Hit Row Members

Following their return, Top Dolla has encouraged fans to stop suggesting wrestlers for Hit Row.

Dolla and Ashante Adonis performed a squash match on Friday’s SmackDown episode, bringing back Hit Row (B-Fab, Dolla, and Adonis). They cut a promo about themselves following the match.

Due to his contract with AEW, Swerve Strickland, formerly known as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, did not rejoin Hit Row.

Dolla confirmed on Twitter that the group is not looking for new applications by stating the following, “Guys… please stop adding all your favorite black wrestlers to the group. We not accepting applications at this time.”

Hit Row joins other stars that have returned who were released while Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Dexter Lumis.