Top Dolla Recalls Planning To Wrestle Michael Cole At A WWE PLE

By
James Hetfield
-
Former WWE star Top Dolla recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he was supposed to work a program with WWE announcer Michael Cole and that they were even supposed to face each other in a Premium Live Event.

Dolla also said that there was a plan of someone getting involved in the match like Pat McAfee and he would have gotten distracted and beated by a small package.

He stated, “Wait until you idiots realize me and Michael was working together and y’all was too dense to catch on. Michael Cole is a real one.”

Dolla continued, “Me and Cole wanted a match at a PLE. We even had it planned out. I throw him around for 5 minutes, I get cocky and get distracted by (insert any wrestler here) & he beats me with a small package 😂”

A fan replied, “You could’ve got distracted by Pat Mcafee and at WrestleMania it could’ve been you and Ashantee vs Michael Cole and Pat.” Dolla responded, “Yeah this was a plan we had as well”

You can check out the posts below.

 

