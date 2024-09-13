Top Free Agents Set To Make Their WWE Debuts Soon

WWE is close to signing two notable free agents to work full-time in NXT.

The NXT brand is getting ready for the CW Network’s premiere episode. On Tuesday, October 1, NXT will visit Allstate Arena in Chicago with a full card and an appearance by CM Punk.

A few months ago, Dave Meltzer reported that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) were expected to sign with WWE. On Thursday, PW Nexus (@hashtagPWN), which has broken previous stories, reported that the tag team is headed to NXT and could make their debut as soon as the CW Network premieres.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sabin and Shelley are expected to begin their NXT careers soon. No further information was provided. Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this week that WWE hopes the first episode of NXT will draw a million viewers.

They formed the tag team in 2007 and have had success with every promotion they’ve worked for, including TNA, ROH, and NJPW.