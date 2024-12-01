Top Heel’s Babyface Turn Could Be In WWE’s Future Plans

WWE looks to be quietly changing the storyline around Gunther, laying the groundwork for a huge character change. The intimidating World Heavyweight Champion, known for his domineering and vicious character, has recently revealed flaws in his usually stoic facade.

Gunther showed an unexpected level of dissatisfaction and vulnerability during Survivor Series, where he successfully defended his championship against Damian Priest. While he eventually won, it was due to an unexpected interference from Finn Balor. Instead of thanks, Gunther showed his disgust with Balor’s actions, resulting in a hard kick to the face.

This act of defiance, combined with the fans developing admiration for Gunther’s in-ring abilities, has fanned talk regarding a potential babyface switch. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE seemed to be laying the groundwork for this change.

Gunther has already proven to be a tough opponent. A move to a fan-favorite role would provide exciting new opportunities for his character and could lead to fascinating plots versus new opponents.

However, the change is unlikely to occur until after Gunther’s scheduled match with Goldberg in 2025. Given Goldberg’s legendary status and ongoing popularity, he would most certainly be positioned as the face in that storyline.

Despite the uncertainties around the timeframe, the indicators are there. WWE appears to be recognizing Gunther’s genuine connection with the audience and capitalizing on his nuanced responses to current events. Whether it happens soon or later, Gunther as a babyface promises to be a compelling presence in the WWE Universe.