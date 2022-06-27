Top Impact Against All Odds Match Changed, New Match Added, Updated Card

The major 10-man tag team battle for the upcoming Against All Odds event in Impact Wrestling has been changed.

James Storm, The Briscoes, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers were the original opponents for Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Kenny King) at Against All Odds. However, after the six-man match on Thursday’s show, Impact created an injury angle in which Honor No More eliminated The Briscoes. Storm, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson must now find two partners to team up with against Honor No More as Scott D’Amore later announced that The Briscoes will not be cleared to compete at Against All Odds.

Who will collaborate with Storm and The Good Brothers is still unknown.

In related news, Impact has announced an Against All Odds match between Mickie James and Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will air live on Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders subscribers. The updated card is below:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. James Storm, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and two partners TBA

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim