According to Fightful Select, AEW has signed “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington, the nephew of the legendary wrestler Dynamite Kid. WWE NXT had an interest in him, but he decided to sign with AEW instead.

All Elite Wrestling has yet to officially announce Billington’s signing, and it is unclear if his deal with the company is full-time or a per-appearance deal. We will provide updates once they become available.

Billington has competed in AEW on a number of occasions, especially on Collision.