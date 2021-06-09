Top Indy Promoters Reportedly Want To Work With Murphy

PWInsider reports that there has been a lot of interest from indy promoters in booking all of the WWE talents released last week, but Buddy Murphy is a name that a lot of top promoters especially want to work with.

The feeling among those promoters is that Murphy can have a lot of dream matches with some of the top indy wrestlers out there today.

Murphy recently announced on Twitter that he is taking bookings through secretnomore.inc@outlook.com. His 90 day non-compete with WWE is set to expire on 8/31.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.