Top Indy Talent AKIRA Reportedly Signs With MLW

AKIRA has reportedly been signed by MLW.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, MLW has signed the 29-year-old indie talent from Bringhurst, Indiana. He expects to start the promotion soon.

It was noted that the agreement had been in the works since at least early November. AKIRA is said to be very important to MLW officials.

AKIRA has worked for a number of independents across the country, including GCW, Prestige Wrestling, ICW, and Beyond Wrestling. The well-traveled indie talent is making a name for himself on the indie and Death Match scenes, as well as working shoot-style matches. In 2022, he worked more than 100 matches.

Last year, Jon Moxley was seen wearing some AKIRA merchandise on AEW Dynamite, as seen below.