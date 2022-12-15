Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon

Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown.

McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared to compete. McIntyre, on the other hand, was expected to return for the WWE’s post-Christmas tour.

McIntyre stated in a pre-recorded video message on WWE The Bump that it would not be gone for long.

“I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can’t right now. I appreciate everybody checking in. You know if Drew McIntyre’s not at work, there’s a reason, but I can tell you all I’ll be back very very soon. There’s a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season, and I’m not going to miss that.”

You can watch the complete show below:



