Top Match Reportedly Pitched Internally For Big E’s WWE In-Ring Return

While Big E’s return to the ring has not been publicly discussed, but it appears that there are internal plans for it.

Xavier Woods was unable to defeat GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Woods was left wondering what comes next because winning the IC Title is a “once in a career” opportunity for him.

The current plan is for Woods to go up against GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium with The New Day once Kofi Kingston and Big E are cleared, with Big E vs. GUNTHER serving as the focal point of the feud, according to WRKD Wrestling. There is no word on when either of them will appear on WWE TV, but it’s interesting to see that Big E has internal plans given that there was concern that following a drop to the back of his neck last year, he might never be able to compete again.

WRKD Wrestling stated, “Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long-term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther.”