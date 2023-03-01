Top Matches Revealed For ROH TV Return Including NJPW And ROH Title Defences

Ring of Honor has announced several top matches for the return of ROH TV, which will air on the Honor Club streaming platform this Thursday, March 2 at 7pm ET.

These matches were filmed over the weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The following matches have been confirmed for Thursday’s show:

* Christopher Daniels vs. Rohit Raju

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean)

* Eddie Kingston will be in action

* Lady Frost vs. Willow Nightingale

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Blake Christian

* ROH World Television Champion & AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe will be in action

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) vs. Joe Keys, LSG and Rex Lawless in a non-title match

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against AR Fox