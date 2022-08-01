Top Matches Revealed for WWE RAW

The following matches are scheduled to be featured on tonight’s WWE RAW:

Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali

Triple Threat Match

Chad Gable vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

The winners of the two Triple Threat matches will square off, and the winner will compete for Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is planning a massive show for tonight’s episode of Raw, which is expected to attract more viewers than usual due to the event’s fallout from Saturday’s SummerSlam. The events of last week were scripted by Vince McMahon prior to his departure from the company, thus this will be the first episode that Triple H will have complete authority over.

According to WrestleVotes, the episode appears promising and is expected to draw a large audience. Additionally, WWE can request a commercial-free first hour from the USA Network. Tonight’s episode seems to be a “statement” show. Click here to read more on our report regarding that.

It was rumored that Triple H, who is now in charge of creative, had a surprise in store for SummerSlam. That ended up being the return of Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO Sky (Io Shirai), who established a new faction.

Two big names are also expected to return to the company soon, perhaps as early as tonight. Click here to read more on our report regarding that.

