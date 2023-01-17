Top MLW Star Myron Reed Done with the Company

Reports indicate that Myron Reed is a free agent.

Reed has ended his relationship with MLW, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The release was made official on Saturday, January 14, and the departure was mutual and amicable, according to reports.

Reed wrapped up his time with MLW on January 7 in Philadelphia, teaming up with Mr. Thomas for a loss to The Billington Bulldogs.

Reed first wrestled in 2016. He made his MLW debut in 2018 and later co-founded the Injustice group with Rich Swann, Jordan Oliver, and others. Reed is the only wrestler in history to have held the MLW World Middleweight Title three times. He also holds the record for the longest single reign with the title, having held it for 424 days during his first run. His second reign lasted 150 days, and his final reign lasted 240 days. Reed was also a founding member of The Rascalz, which included current Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, current WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, and Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz).

Reed is also a hip-hop artist. You can listen to his new single “Make A Way” below.