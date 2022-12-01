Top Names Being Considered for WWE WrestleMania Weekend Shows

In addition to what has already been announced, WWE is looking for new ways to go all out for WrestleMania 39 weekend.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is looking to book John Cena for a match at WrestleMania, his first match since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The company also hopes to have The Rock back for a match against Reigns, but that depends on Rock’s hectic schedule.

There has been much speculation about Steve Austin returning for one more match, as the company reportedly offered him another match, though he has denied the report. WWE is also hoping to attract a large number of celebrities for WrestleMania 39.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE wants to hold additional events this weekend similar to The Undertaker’s 1deadMan show. Austin and Trish Stratus have also discussed doing interactive shows with the company.

WrestleVotes tweeted, “I’m told WWE is looking into having additional shows throughout WrestleMania weekend similar to that of The Undertaker’s 1deadMan show. Live, interactive shows w/ Steve Austin & Trish Stratus to name a few have been discussed.”

WWE will hold WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA on April 1 and 2, 2023, in addition to a live SmackDown, Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand & Deliver, and the post-Mania Raw on this weekend.