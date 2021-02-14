Top NJPW Star Expected To Be Working With AEW and Impact Wrestling

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed AEW and Impact Wrestling having working relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling and said the following about former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada:

“So they are [NJPW]… everyone’s in business now and it’s all open and Okada’s coming at some point, somewhere. I don’t know where, but I know he’s coming. It’s not going to be in NXT, and other people are coming. We may get Okada with Omega or Omega with [Kota] Ibushi. I don’t know if we’re getting it, I just know it makes sense, the doors are open and that’s a good thing.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)