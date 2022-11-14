Top NJPW Star Makes Cameo as Voice Actor in Japanese Version of The Rock’s “Black Adam”

An event was held in Japan to promote the release of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which will be released on December 2nd in the country.

The Japanese dubbed version of the film featured voice actors, including former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. NJPW has a recap of the event, which featured Okada, who was joined on stage by Taiten Kusunoki and Maaya Uchida.

The life-sized Black Adam statue caught Okada’s attention, and he made a joke about how it appeared capable of fighting. Okada was asked if he wanted to wrestle The Rock, and he said yes.

Okada received advice from his wife, voice-over artist Suzuko Mimori. Okada will face Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

Black Adam is the first film in 2022 to gross more than $50 million in its opening weekend since Thor: Love and Thunder in early July, when it earned $140 million worldwide.