Top NJPW Star Reportedly Working Without A Contract, News On Interest From WWE

At the moment, Tama Tonga is working without a contract.

Tonga is technically a free agent and has been working without a NJPW contract for quite some time, according to a new Fightful Select report.

According to reports, WWE has been interested in Tonga for months, at least since January, with some tentative creative ideas pitched for him. However, WWE has not maintained contact since then, reportedly due to an unofficial hiring freeze, but WWE executives are still interested.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tonga lost the NEVER Openweight Title to David Finlay on Wednesday at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku. After the match, he was stretchered out.