Top NJPW Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling At Emergence

It was announced during Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV event that current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA is set to make his return to IMPACT at Emergence.

There’s no word yet on what SANADA will be doing or who he will be facing, though updates will be provided as soon as it is made available.

IMPACT Wrestling Emergence is set to take place on Sunday, August 27th from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with the event airing on IMPACT Plus, FITE, and YouTube for their Ultimate Insiders.

