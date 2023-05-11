Top NJPW Star Set For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

All Elite Wrestling is set to make their debut in the United Kingdom on August 27 with the All In show at Wembley Stadium. The stadium can hold up to 90,000 people and has already sold over 60,000 tickets.

AEW will need to fill the card for its All In event later this year, and NJPW will assist with one elite performer.

Will Ospreay of NJPW, who is from the United Kingdom, has previously expressed interest in working on the show.

Ospreay is no stranger to AEW, having wrestled for them in 2022, including defending the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last June.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ospreay is booked for the event.

“Will Ospreay, as of a couple of days ago, was booked on the show. I do not know his opponent. I do not know the match, but he was booked on the show,” Meltzer stated.