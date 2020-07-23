Top NXT Superstars Hype Possible TakeOver: XXX Championship Matches

Here’s the latest on the possible NXT Women’s Championship match and the NXT Championship match for TakeOver: XXX on August 22.

Dakota Kai vs. Women’s Champion Io Shirai is the likely women’s championship match at TakeOver. Below is new video of Kai having words for Shirai-

The rumored top men’s match for TakeOver is Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross. Lee tweeted after NXT last night and said now he and Kross have a problem between the two of them. The NXT main event had Kross beating Dominik Dijakovic, aggressively dominating him while Lee was forced to watch from ringside.

Lee tweeted after the show: “You know Kross….originally I was laughing at you because of how clearly terrified you were of eating that choke slam from @DijakovicWWE. But then you brought in the stairs because you were getting smashed in a straight up and down fight with Dijak. NOW….we have a problem.”

WWE has not confirmed Shirai vs. Kai or Lee vs. Kross as of this writing.