Top Person in WWE Says Velveteen Dream Will Never Return to the Company

After his most recent legal troubles, it would appear that Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) has run out of options.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the likelihood of him coming back has “probably decreased greatly now.”

Meltzer went on to say that one of the company’s top executives told him outright that Clark would never return. The exact quote from Meltzer: “Clark was the one person that one of the top people in the company told me outright would never be back, but his name surfaced this past week from those in the company.”

After receiving a warning, Clark was taken into custody on August 20 and charged with trespassing and battery in the first degree. After entering a not guilty plea and posting a $1,200 bond, he was taken into custody once more on August 26 in Orange County (Orlando, Florida) on a warrant from another county charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest that is being referred to occurred in November of 2021, when he was charged with possession of cocaine as well as destroying physical evidence.

During the time that Triple H was in charge of the NXT brand’s operations, one of the names that was featured frequently on NXT TV was Clark. At the time, most people had the impression that he would have gone on to become a significant star on the main roster.