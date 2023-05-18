Top RAW Female Babyfaces And Heels Following The 2023 WWE Draft Revealed

An internal list has revealed the top singles, babyfaces, and heels for RAW’s female roster following the 2023 WWE Draft.
Here are the names in order, according to PWInsiderElite.com:
BABYFACES
* Becky Lynch
* Liv Morgan
* Raquel Rodriguez
* Natalya
* Tegan Nox
* Candice LeRae
* Indi Hartwell
* Dana Brooke
HEELS
* Rhea Ripley
* Trish Stratus
* Piper Niven
* Nikki Cross
* Zoey Stark
* Xia Li
* Emma
The following names are listed as tag teams:
* Kayden Carter & Kantana Chance (faces)
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (heels)
* Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville (heels)