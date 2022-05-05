Top RAW Stars Scheduled For SmackDown This Week

Several WWE RAW Superstars are scheduled for tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

The WWE Events website and the arena have announced RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro for a special appearance on the show. They likely will be appearing for the final build to the WrestleMania Backlash main event, which will see Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also scheduled to appear at the SmackDown taping, and the arena has them scheduled for a rematch.

Rhodes vs. Rollins will likely be a dark main event at the SmackDown taping, if it happens at all. Rhodes and Rollins have worked recent dark matches and live event matches, and their WrestleMania 38 rematch will take place at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown. Below is the current announced line-up:

* The go-home build for WrestleMania Backlash

* Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

* The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus in a Tables Match