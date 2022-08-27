Top SmackDown Stars and New Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW, a new match and segment have been announced.

On this week’s episode of RAW, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against The Miz in a non-title match.

Lashley vs. Miz will take place after Ciampa and The Miz defeated Lashley and AJ Styles on RAW last Monday by disqualification after Dexter Lumis dragged Miz away through the crowd.

Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be appearing on RAW to represent The Bloodline.

WWE’s official RAW preview states, “The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and the honorary Uce are taking over the red brand! Despite the friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, the trio will represent The Bloodline ahead of Roman Reigns’ historic championship celebration next Friday night. What do The Usos and Zayn have in store for Raw, and can they put their issues aside to focus on Reigns’ upcoming showdown with Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.”

There is no information available at this time regarding whether or not Zayn and The Usos will be competing on RAW; however, they will be present to hype the Two-Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on next week’s episode of SmackDown, which will be the last show before WWE Clash at The Castle. Next week’s SmackDown was taped Friday night in Detroit, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

After the attack that The Bloodline carried out at the end of Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre makes an appearance on RAW. Click here for more information on what happened, as well as photos of McIntyre’s battle scars. There is no mention of McIntyre appearing on RAW on either the WWE Events website or the arena website at this time.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns to RAW in his hometown

– Riddle and Seth Rollins come face-to-face

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match

– SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos represent The Bloodline in special RAW appearance

– The go-home RAW build for WWE Clash at The Castle

