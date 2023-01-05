Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.

Ric Flair, as previously stated, recently mentioned on his podcast that he has been invited to the show.

WWE is working hard to make the anniversary show a memorable occasion. So far, no matches have been announced. The episode will also serve as Raw’s farewell show for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The show’s logo, as seen above, is similar to the RAW is WAR logo during the Attitude Era.