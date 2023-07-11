Top Star Will Miss WWE RAW Next Week

WWE’s SummerSlam build is in full swing following the Money in the Bank PLE.

The company continued the build to the show on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, including a promo segment with Drew McIntyre, who was continuing the build to his expected Intercontinental Title match with champion GUNTHER.

During the promo, McIntyre mentioned missing next week’s show due to “being off on company business.”

McIntyre was telling the truth, according to PWInsider.com, who reports that “McIntyre has booked an outside gig through the company and will be filming it next week.”