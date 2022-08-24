Top Stars Advertised for WWE Survivor Series, Pre-sale Code Revealed

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event’s Ticketmaster pre-sale is currently active with the passcode TWEETS.

As seen below, Superstars being advertised for the Survivor Series include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Rey Mysterio.

The RAW vs. SmackDown theme will be back on this year, according to the new Survivor Series logo, which can be seen below. As of yet, it is unknown whether WWE NXT will take part.

On November 26th, the WWE Survivor Series will take place at Boston, Massachusetts’s TD Garden.