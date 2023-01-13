Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still on the card, as are RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Damage CTRL, and The Judgment Day.

Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is also being advertised at the arena.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Legend Tatanka recently revealed that he has been invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary show, and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Kurt Angle have also indicated that they are in talks to appear. WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are expected to make an appearance as well.

According to reports, WWE was planning to make this a “major RAW episode” to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their flagship TV show.

The RAW 30th Anniversary episode will air from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. The title of the show is “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.