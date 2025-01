Top Tag Team Match Set For AEW Grand Slam: Australia

AEW announced during Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max that “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Don Callis Family (“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and NEVER Openweight Champion and AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita) in a tag team match at Grand Slam: Australia.

This match was made after weeks of tension between the two sides and the huge brawl that occurred on last night’s show.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia is set to take place on Saturday, February 15th, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.